Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 413.27% from the company’s current price.

SGMT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research lowered Sagimet Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGMT

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SGMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 214,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,790. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.35.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Happel sold 12,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $64,861.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 677,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,048.56. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sagimet Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Sagimet Biosciences by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.