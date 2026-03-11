Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Issues Earnings Results

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.13, reports.
Shares of SGMT stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. Sagimet Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $179.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.35.
In related news, CEO David Happel sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $64,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 677,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,048.56. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.
SGMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.
Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.
In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.
