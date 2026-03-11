SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,646 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,063,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 36,009 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 138,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 645,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.