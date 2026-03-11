SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 13,883 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $226.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.