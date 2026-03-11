SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 18,810 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $371.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $192.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Positive Sentiment: Chevron and Shell are reported to be closing in on major oil production deals in Venezuela — a reopening of Venezuelan upstream opportunities could add meaningful volumes and long‑term cash flow upside if formalized. Read More.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

