Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 4,480 Shares of Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $95,603.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 1,735,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,027,055.34. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mexico Fund alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,126 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $728,938.94.

On Thursday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,115 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $68,436.55.

On Monday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,000 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 550 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $11,709.50.

On Monday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,520 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $51,534.00.

On Friday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $202.40.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,228 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $323,748.60.

On Monday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,475 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $575,764.50.

On Friday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,400 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $187,154.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,008 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $121,361.60.

Mexico Fund Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Mexico Fund stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,406,000 after acquiring an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,691,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 413,606 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mexico Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, North Ground Capital boosted its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 126,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 95,443 shares during the period.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mexico Fund, Inc (NYSE: MXF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Mexican securities. The fund primarily invests in equity instruments of companies organized or principally operating in Mexico, spanning a range of sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, industrials and energy. It may also allocate portions of its portfolio to fixed-income securities, including government and corporate bonds, when attractive opportunities arise.

Launched in 1991 and incorporated under Maryland law, The Mexico Fund offers U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.