Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Down 65.7% in February

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,348 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 12th total of 12,680 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABA. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. Gridiron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 596.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 394,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 337,973 shares during the period. Flax Pond Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SABA opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P. Morgan Global Government Bond Index. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II was formed on March 17, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

