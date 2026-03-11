Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 789,783 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $76,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director David R. Mcatee II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. The trade was a 16.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 2.3%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

