Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Stake Cut by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,829 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $58,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 42.10%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total transaction of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 475,132 shares of company stock worth $55,127,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

