RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.7650. 80,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 110,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
