RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.7650. 80,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 110,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 921.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 248,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 155,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

