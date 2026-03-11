Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Capco Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 19,900.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $57,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.32.

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,244,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,572. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,244,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,572. This trade represents a 12.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,131 shares of company stock valued at $50,672,589. Corporate insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.35, a PEG ratio of 324.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.Atlassian’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

