Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 134,808 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 134,808 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 86.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 990.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.29.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

