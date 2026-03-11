Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.13.

IQVIA stock opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

