Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,114 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas D. Stoddard acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,742.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Wolk acquired 400 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.32 per share, for a total transaction of $42,128.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,128. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 1,408,389 shares of company stock worth $35,154,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $119.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

