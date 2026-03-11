Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,424 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 60.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 41.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Corebridge Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE: CRBG) is a publicly traded provider of retirement, life insurance and asset management solutions. Formed from the separation of American International Group’s life and retirement operations, Corebridge focuses on helping individuals, employers and institutions manage retirement income, protect against longevity and mortality risks, and invest long-term savings. The company operates under a unified brand that brings together insurance products and investment capabilities to deliver integrated financial solutions.

Corebridge’s product suite includes retirement income and annuity products, individual and group life insurance, asset management and investment advisory services, and employer-sponsored retirement plan offerings.

