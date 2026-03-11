RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX) Short Interest Update

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 44,903 shares, an increase of 294.8% from the February 12th total of 11,373 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,938 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AMAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.42% of RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.47.

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Cuts Dividend

RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%.

(Get Free Report)

The RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a global portfolio of equities and fixed income securities aiming for total return. The fund uses a market trend model to initiate periods of hedging. AMAX was launched on Oct 2, 2009 and is managed by Adaptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.