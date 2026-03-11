Reviewing City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) & Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Free Report) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -10.98% -3.62% -3.35% City Developments N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00 City Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Ridge Real Estate and City Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and City Developments”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $6.87 million 3.07 -$750,000.00 ($0.31) -28.26 City Developments $2.75 billion 2.30 $482.04 million N/A N/A

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

City Developments beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates in three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake, including Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned 9,061 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania. Blue Ridge Real Estate Company is a subsidiary of KRSX Merge LLC.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments. With a proven track record of over 55 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 47,000 homes and owns over 23 million square feet of gross floor area in residential, commercial and hospitality assets globally. Its diversified global land bank offers 3.5 million square feet of land area.

