Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Guardant Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health was given a new $110.00 price target by Evercore Inc.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Guardant Health is now covered by Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Guardant Health had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Guardant Health

In other news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $729,528.48. This trade represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,534,386.26. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

