Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Guardant Health (GH)

Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/24/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Guardant Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health was given a new $110.00 price target by Evercore Inc.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Guardant Health is now covered by Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Guardant Health had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Guardant Health had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Guardant Health had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Insider Transactions at Guardant Health
In other news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $729,528.48. This trade represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,534,386.26. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 116,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.
