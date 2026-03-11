Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Arhaus (ARHS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS) recently:
- 3/2/2026 – Arhaus was given a new $12.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.
- 2/27/2026 – Arhaus had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Arhaus had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Arhaus had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Arhaus had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Arhaus had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Arhaus Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.
