Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CRBP FY2030 Earnings

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $176.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.84.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.53.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $344,132.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,344,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,873,367.66. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Smethurst sold 3,285 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $26,575.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,725.83. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,729 shares of company stock worth $390,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for rare, life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead investigational therapy, lenabasum, is a synthetic, oral cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist designed to resolve chronic inflammation by harnessing the body’s innate resolution pathways. Corbus operates by advancing small-molecule compounds through preclinical and clinical studies to address unmet medical needs in autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Lenabasum is currently under evaluation in a Phase 3 clinical trial for diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc) and in a Phase 2 study for cystic fibrosis–related inflammation.

