Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27. 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.9464.

Renesas Electronics Trading Down 9.9%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, specializing in microcontrollers, microprocessors, analog and power devices. The company offers a diversified product portfolio that includes general-purpose and real-time MCUs, automotive system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog ICs, power management products, and connectivity devices. Its solutions are designed to meet the needs of applications ranging from automotive safety and electrification to industrial automation, Internet of Things (IoT) systems and communications infrastructure.

Established in April 2010 through the merger of NEC Electronics Corporation and Renesas Technology Corporation, Renesas has grown through both organic research and development and strategic acquisitions.

