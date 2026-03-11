RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.96 and last traded at C$4.96. 990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 40,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.73 and a beta of 1.34.

About RediShred Capital

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations. The company also provides shredding and destruction services; offers electronic waste disposal services under the Secure e-Cycle brand name; sells recycled paper and other recyclable by-products, such as metals and plastics; and resells electronics.

