Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Shares Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 265,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$70.21 million and a PE ratio of -36.54.

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St. George Basin of Western Newfoundland. The company also holds interests in the Ace Gypsum project located in the dormant Flat Bay gypsum mines to the southwest of the Great Atlantic salt deposit; and the Black Bay Nepheline property located in southern Labrador.

