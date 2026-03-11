Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 11.1% increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Range Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Range Resources to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 882,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,324. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 21.12%.The company had revenue of $786.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.06.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

