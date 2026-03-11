Quhuo Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,123,049 shares, an increase of 1,702.2% from the February 12th total of 62,317 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,669,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,669,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quhuo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Quhuo Inc is a China-based mobile internet platform that provides digital solutions for personalized mobility and driver management services. The company connects passengers and corporate clients with professional chauffeurs through its on-demand and scheduled ride-hailing offerings, emphasizing safety, reliability and customer experience. Quhuo’s smartphone applications support real-time booking, route optimization and seamless digital payment processing for iOS and Android users.
In addition to its core passenger transportation business, Quhuo delivers business-to-business SaaS solutions to automotive enterprises and logistics providers.
