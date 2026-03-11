Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $8.84 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,434 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 138.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

