Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canerector Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period.
Trending Headlines about Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: American Century Companies reported adding VOO shares in its 13F filing, a modest institutional inflow that supports ETF demand. American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO
- Positive Sentiment: Index reconstitution flows: S&P additions such as Vertiv create one-time buying into S&P 500 trackers (including VOO) around rebalance dates, a small tailwind for ETF flows. Vertiv Stock Jumps 8% After S&P 500 Inclusion
- Neutral Sentiment: VOO remains a core holding: commentary on hedging shows investors keeping VOO as portfolio bedrock while using short-term hedges (e.g., SQQQ). That underscores structural demand for VOO but also short-term tactical selling. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF investor guidance: educational pieces remind holders about VOO’s low cost and diversification, reinforcing long-term buy-and-hold rationale despite near-term volatility. 3 Things Every Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Investor Needs to Know
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/correction signals: Analysts flag that a larger S&P 500 correction is underway after breach of key levels, increasing likelihood of further downside pressure on VOO as it mirrors the index. The S&P 500’s Larger Correction Is Underway, but It Can Still Allow for New All-Time Highs
- Negative Sentiment: Lowest close and pullback: the S&P recorded its lowest close of 2026 recently and is several percent off its January high, driving ETF outflows and risk-off positioning that weigh on VOO. S&P 500 Snapshot: Lowest Close of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical/oil shock: Middle East tensions and a jump in oil have hit risk appetite, dragged futures lower, and prompted short-term selling across S&P-linked products (direct negative pressure on VOO). S&P 500 Index: Futures Eye 200-Day MA Today as Oil Surge Hits Risk Appetite
- Negative Sentiment: Choppy market action: multiple market-forecast pieces note resistance levels and grinding action in US indices, suggesting continued short-term volatility for VOO. NASDAQ Index, Dow Jones 30 and S&P 500 Forecast – US Indices Continue to Grind
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
