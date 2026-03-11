Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canerector Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after buying an additional 27,603,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,702,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59,094.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,008 shares during the period. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16,553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,270 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $622.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $632.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The stock has a market cap of $833.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

