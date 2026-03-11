Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,867,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,726,000 after acquiring an additional 521,132 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 37.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 289.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 358,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,856,000 after purchasing an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,670,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Securities upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of RY stock opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $176.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $13.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

Featured Stories

