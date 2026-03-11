Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $45.10 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $45,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,142,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

