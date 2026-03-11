QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Up 157.0% in February

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,695 shares, a growth of 157.0% from the February 12th total of 15,837 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,829 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QNTQF opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) is a UK-based defence technology company that delivers research, development and advisory services to military, security and civil customers worldwide. Headquartered in Farnborough, England, QinetiQ provides a blend of systems integration, test and evaluation, consultancy and managed services spanning land, sea, air and cyber domains.

The company’s core activities encompass advanced aeronautics and space testing, sensor and communications development, autonomous systems and robotics, as well as cybersecurity and resilience solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.