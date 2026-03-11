Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $14.1330, with a volume of 837555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qfin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qfin in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Qfin Trading Down 2.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qfin

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triata Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Qfin by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 3,125,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qfin in the 4th quarter valued at $30,436,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qfin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,612,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,312 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qfin by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,344,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qfin by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,842,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,501,000 after buying an additional 1,224,164 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qfin Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc (NASDAQ: QFIN) is a China‐based fintech company that specializes in providing digital lending solutions to underserved consumer and small business markets. Leveraging proprietary credit assessment technologies and big data analytics, the company connects borrowers with a network of financial institutions and investors through its online platform. Its services encompass unsecured consumer loans, installment credit products, and working capital financing for micro and small enterprises.

The company’s flagship platform offers an end‐to‐end digital lending experience, from application and credit evaluation to disbursement and repayment.

