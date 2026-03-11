Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells $1,058,477.55 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 20,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,058,477.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $24,812,422.70. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QTWO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $96.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

