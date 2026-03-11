Q1 Earnings Forecast for Climb Bio Issued By HC Wainwright

Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Climb Bio in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Climb Bio’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Climb Bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Friday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Climb Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Climb Bio Stock Up 1.1%

Climb Bio stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Climb Bio has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $499.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLYM. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Climb Bio in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Climb Bio by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Climb Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Climb Bio

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 101,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $290,181.32. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,396,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,469.48. This trade represents a 3.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 321,672 shares of company stock valued at $779,626. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated disorders. The company’s mission centers on designing biologics with enhanced specificity and functional activity to engage key cellular targets and improve patient outcomes in areas of high unmet need.

At the heart of Climb Bio’s approach is its proprietary protein engineering platform, which combines mammalian cell display, directed evolution and computational modeling.

See Also

