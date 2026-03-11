PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev Goel Sells 44,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev Goel sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PubMatic Price Performance

PUBM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 582,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,239. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.86 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. PubMatic had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.11%.The firm had revenue of $80.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Equities research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 37.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,106 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,247,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,747,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in PubMatic by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their price objective on PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of PubMatic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PubMatic

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.