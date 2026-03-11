Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.0350.

Proximus Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

About Proximus

Proximus is the leading integrated telecommunications operator in Belgium, headquartered in Brussels. The company provides a comprehensive range of fixed-line and mobile telephony services, broadband internet, and digital television to both retail consumers and business customers. In addition to its core telecommunications offerings, Proximus delivers information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including cloud services, cybersecurity, and digital transformation support for mid-sized enterprises and large corporations.

Through its branded networks—Proximus for premium services and Scarlet as a value proposition—the company maintains an extensive national infrastructure encompassing fiber-optic and copper-based networks, as well as one of Belgium’s primary 4G and 5G mobile platforms.

