ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,438 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 12th total of 40,589 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include airlines, broadcasting and entertainment, apparel and broadline retailers, food and drug retailers, media agencies, publishing, gambling, hotels, restaurants and bars, and travel and tourism.

