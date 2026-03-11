ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:SCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,438 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the February 12th total of 40,589 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,204 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Trading Up 0.3%
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.
About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Consumer Discretionary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.