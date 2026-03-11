ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Short Interest Up 218.4% in February

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,896 shares, an increase of 218.4% from the February 12th total of 4,364 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 6.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Stock Up 0.8%

SMDD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

