ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) Short Interest Down 72.5% in February

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,878 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the February 12th total of 14,078 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $104.13. 3,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,465. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $108.04. The company has a market cap of $265.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

