Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Edward Fargis Sells 4,949 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Fargis sold 4,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $113,035.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,959.24. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRVA opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $31.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth $4,487,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at $3,941,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Negative Sentiment: CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares on March 6 at $23.15 and 41,999 shares on March 9 at $22.86 (total ≈63,439 shares, ≈$1.46M). His holdings fell to 343,795 shares after the sales. CEO Form 4

CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 21,440 shares on March 6 at $23.15 and 41,999 shares on March 9 at $22.86 (total ≈63,439 shares, ≈$1.46M). His holdings fell to 343,795 shares after the sales. Negative Sentiment: CFO David Mountcastle completed two sales (5,177 shares on March 6 at $23.15 and 5,829 shares on March 9 at $22.84), totaling 11,006 shares (~$253k) and reducing his stake to ~161,903 shares. CFO Form 4

CFO David Mountcastle completed two sales (5,177 shares on March 6 at $23.15 and 5,829 shares on March 9 at $22.84), totaling 11,006 shares (~$253k) and reducing his stake to ~161,903 shares. Negative Sentiment: EVP Edward C. Fargis sold 4,394 shares on March 6 at $23.15 and 4,949 shares on March 9 at $22.84 (total 9,343 shares, ~ $215k), lowering his holding to ~83,711 shares. EVP Form 4

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA) is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

