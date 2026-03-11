Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 29,044 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,044 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key NextEra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,332,054.22. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 185,882 shares of company stock worth $16,616,757 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

