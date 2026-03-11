Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 517,143 Shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF $DAPP

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 2,219.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DAPP stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.