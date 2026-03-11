Private Advisor Group LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of RWL stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $121.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

