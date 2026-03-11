Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $370.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

