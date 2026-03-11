Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 28,697 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,697 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $14,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction. WINN was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

