Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Freedom Capital

Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital set a $275.00 price target on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $265.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.14. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $120.45 and a 1 year high of $287.96.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Preformed Line Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.