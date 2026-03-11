Pitcairn Co. Trims Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $130,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target (up from $800.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $844.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $654.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $679.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.24, for a total value of $5,106,100.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 2,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,352.84. This represents a 74.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,891 shares of company stock valued at $102,464,356 in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta acquired Moltbook, a viral social network built for AI agents, and will bring Moltbook founders into its Superintelligence Labs — a hire-and-build move that strengthens Meta’s AI research and product roadmap, reinforcing the company’s long-term AI leadership case. Article Title

Meta acquired Moltbook, a viral social network built for AI agents, and will bring Moltbook founders into its Superintelligence Labs — a hire-and-build move that strengthens Meta’s AI research and product roadmap, reinforcing the company’s long-term AI leadership case. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a multiyear mega-deal to supply large-scale AI compute infrastructure to Meta — this supports Meta’s ability to scale AI training and products, and signals capital deployment toward compute that underpins revenue-generating AI services. Article Title

AMD announced a multiyear mega-deal to supply large-scale AI compute infrastructure to Meta — this supports Meta’s ability to scale AI training and products, and signals capital deployment toward compute that underpins revenue-generating AI services. Positive Sentiment: High-profile investor interest and bullish commentary (e.g., Bill Ackman inclusion and articles naming Meta a leading Magnificent 7 pick) are supporting sentiment and could attract fresh inflows into META shares. Article Title

High-profile investor interest and bullish commentary (e.g., Bill Ackman inclusion and articles naming Meta a leading Magnificent 7 pick) are supporting sentiment and could attract fresh inflows into META shares. Neutral Sentiment: Meta publicly denied reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg sidelined Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, aiming to shore up internal stability and reassure investors about continuity in AI leadership. This reduces short-term governance uncertainty. Article Title

Meta publicly denied reports that CEO Mark Zuckerberg sidelined Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, aiming to shore up internal stability and reassure investors about continuity in AI leadership. This reduces short-term governance uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Former Meta AI chief Yann LeCun’s startup AMI raised ~$1.03B on a large valuation — a sign of strong investor appetite for alternative AI approaches and a reminder that top AI talent and innovation can show up outside Meta; potential competitive signal but not an immediate revenue threat. Article Title

Former Meta AI chief Yann LeCun’s startup AMI raised ~$1.03B on a large valuation — a sign of strong investor appetite for alternative AI approaches and a reminder that top AI talent and innovation can show up outside Meta; potential competitive signal but not an immediate revenue threat. Negative Sentiment: Meta will charge advertisers a location fee (2%–5%) to offset digital services taxes in some European countries — this raises the effective cost to advertisers, could pressure ad demand or margins in the region, and is being adopted by other big ad platforms as well. Article Title

Meta will charge advertisers a location fee (2%–5%) to offset digital services taxes in some European countries — this raises the effective cost to advertisers, could pressure ad demand or margins in the region, and is being adopted by other big ad platforms as well. Negative Sentiment: A Dutch appeals court upheld a ruling requiring Meta to offer chronological feeds in the Netherlands, limiting use of profiling-based ranking there — a regulatory/operational constraint that could increase compliance costs and set precedents for other jurisdictions. Article Title

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.