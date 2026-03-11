PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Short Interest Down 63.8% in February

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 18,415 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 12th total of 50,918 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 37,291 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MFDX stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.73.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

