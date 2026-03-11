PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 876,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 744,571 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.87.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
The PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, securitized products and leveraged loans. PHK may also employ derivatives to enhance income and manage portfolio duration.
PHK’s investment team pursues a benchmark-agnostic approach, allocating capital across credit sectors and global regions based on bottom-up credit analysis and macroeconomic outlooks.
