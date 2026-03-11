PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 876,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 744,571 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.87.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 506,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE: PHK) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver high current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The fund principally invests in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities, including corporate high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, securitized products and leveraged loans. PHK may also employ derivatives to enhance income and manage portfolio duration.

PHK’s investment team pursues a benchmark-agnostic approach, allocating capital across credit sectors and global regions based on bottom-up credit analysis and macroeconomic outlooks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.