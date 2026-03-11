PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 153,528 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the February 12th total of 894,582 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,867,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,867,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,115. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

Featured Stories

