PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,065 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the February 12th total of 72,466 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,488 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 78,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 907,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 556,673 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 732,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 72,556 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PTRB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.11. 57,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $42.78.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Increases Dividend

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

